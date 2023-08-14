Bruce Lee Is Getting Their Very Own Anime

It is happening, guys! Bruce Lee is getting his very own anime, and the project is being overseen by those who love the star most. House of Lee is being brought to life with Shannon Lee's help, and Shockunit Studio plans to showcase Lee's iconic martial arts with crisp animation.

If you missed the original announcement, Shannon Lee confirmed the news as this anime about her father is well into production. The series, which will be animated by Beijing-based Shockunit Studios, is considered an action fantasy. House of Lee will follow its titular hero as he assembles a team to keep the world from falling "too far into darkness and shadow."

According to Shannon Lee, this anime's story was sparked by a single quote from their father. Lee famously said, "Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light." This wise saying acts as the foundation for the House of Lee. So if you want to see how this story will play out, the first House of Lee trailer can be spotted above.

"Anime is an amazing medium for telling a truly creative story where Bruce Lee can be Bruce Lee," Shannon told Deadline. "I'm so excited for the possibilities for action, fantasy, history, culture, and creativity within this medium."

Of course, House of Lee will give the iconic martial artist their own taste of stardom in anime, but it isn't their first run-in with the industry. A number of popular anime characters call Lee a role model, after all. One of the most notable Lee homages in anime comes from Naruto, you know? Rock Lee is a very obvious tribute to Bruce Lee, and Naruto has borrowed fight choreography from Lee's films in the past. So now, Bruce Lee Entertainment and Shockunit Studios are eager to give Lee the anime debut of his dreams.

At this point, no release date has been shared for House of Lee. The series is simply slated to debut in 2024.

Will you be tuning into this Bruce Lee anime?