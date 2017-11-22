BTS Will Appear On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

It looks like the American Music Awards were just the beginning of K-pop's rush into the US. BTS took audiences by storm last weekend when they made a historic appearance on the AMAs, and it looks like the boys will add another US performance to their resume before the year is up.

After all, new reports about the group just went live, and they say BTS will make an appearance on one of the US's largest New Year's Eve countdown specials.

According to a recent article on Naver, BTS secretly met with the team behind Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Even to record a performance. The pre-recorded clip is slated to debut during the end-of-year show which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Sites like Soompi have since said Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the reports to South Korean press outlets.

so i guess the secret is out now since naver has an article about it? bts will be on dick clark's new year's rocking eve. it’s that secret pre-recording everyone was in talking about pic.twitter.com/4pjL85dE3k — bree 🐯💜 (@dreamytaetae) November 22, 2017

A representative of the company stated, "It's true that they recorded for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018."

If you are not familiar with the program, then you should know New Year's Rockin' Even is an annual end-of-year show broadcasted by ABC. Dick Clark founded the show back in 1972, and it has since gone on to host some of the world's most famous entertainers. Last year, the show housed acts like Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, and more.

BTS is only the second South Korean act to be invited to the program. In the past, Psy was brought onto the special by Seacrest after the singer's worldwide hit "Gangnam Style" went viral.

