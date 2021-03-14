BTS Army Rises Up After the K-Pop Group Loses Out on Grammy Award

BTS is one of the biggest groups in the world right now, and its fanbase will be the first to tell you why. After debuting with underdog ties back in 2013, the South Korea boy group has become one of the top hit makers the world over. When it was announced BTS had secured its first major Grammy Award nomination, the ARMY fanbase was lit, but that excitement has fallen away to anger after it was confirmed this evening that BTS did not receive the award.

Not long ago, award confirmations began rolling out from the Grammys, and the winner was announced for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. It was there BTS fans waited to see whether the group snagged the historic win, but that wasn't the case. The award went to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga for their joint single "Rain on Me". So if you were pulling for "Dynamite" to win, we're sorry for the bad news.

Unfortunately the #GRAMMYs “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” didn’t go to “Dynamite”. BTS is still up for a performance in the main show and remains the first Korean group to be nominated!#LightItUpBTS — BTS Charts (@btschartdata) March 14, 2021

As you can imagine, fans were quick to respond to the debacle after BTS lost out on the award. ARMY was quick to question why the Recording Academy was so insistent on advertising its virtual ceremony with BTS if the group wasn't going to nab the award. Given the Billboard success of "Dynamite", fans had expected the K-pop group to take home the award, all did not go as planned.

You can see just a few of the reactions below to the Grammy loss, and some of them are pretty aggressive. This is far from the first fandom to critique the Recording Academy especially following snubs for The Weeknd. So if you are feeling bummed about the loss, you can show support to BTS by streaming "Dynamite" and checking out their performance at the Grammys later tonight.

