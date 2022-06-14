BTS Announces Official Hiatus

In the midst of its ninth anniversary, BTS has announced it is ready to take a step back from the spotlight. The world's biggest band did a livestream just recently from South Korea to celebrate its latest milestone with fans. It was there the group's members confirmed BTS was going on an official hiatus and promised to return as a group one day in the future.

The update went live from BTS itself as rapper Suga broached the topic with their bandmates. The group at large is going on hiatus as each member is preparing to pursue solo work. Currently, several members are in the process of recording solo content including Jim, V, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope. Jin is also working on a solo debut but said his album will likely be the last to release.

yoongi saying bts is going on a hiatus pic.twitter.com/VLwcbSL0IJ — .ᴖ◡ᴖ. (@kkukstudio) June 14, 2022

As you can see here, the livestream features some emotional asides from the BTS members as they go over the reasoning behind its hiatus. After nine years together, leader RM explained the group has struggled to center itself following the release of ON. If it were not for the pandemic, BTS would have gone on hiatus after the release, but COVID-19 prompted a new wave of comebacks such as "Butter" and "Permission to Dance".

Now, the group is ready to pursue solo activities and expand their reach as individual artists. Still, the members of BTS made it clear the group is not disbanding permanently. RM stressed this break is temporary and will end with BTS reuniting as a seven-member group someday down the line. Right now, there is no telling when that comeback will happen, but fans of BTS can look forward to it as they support the members' solo projects in the near future.

Clearly, this update is not what fans were expecting when BTS filmed its 2022 Festa, but many admit they saw this decision coming. The members of BTS have focused on solo projects more so as of late and furthered their individual profiles online with separate Instagram pages. When the group announced its first anthology album "Proof", rumors began to circulate that BTS would go on hiatus ahead of its tenth anniversary. Now, those reports have been proven true, and fans are reeling from the emotional announcement as you can see below.

What do you make of this latest update from BTS? Did you see this new chapter coming on the horizon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.