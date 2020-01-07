BTS Finally Announces New Album, Map of the Soul: 7

It looks like things are heating up for the BTS fandom! With a new year in place, millions of K-pop fans have kept a close eye on South Korea’s top group. BTS had an unprecedented year of success in 2019, and it turns out 2020 will carry that streak with the release of the group’s seventh album.

Earlier today, Big Hit Entertainment updated fans on BTS and its comeback timeline. It was there the company announced the boy group will release its seventh album titled Map of the Soul: 7 next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21,” the company confirmed.

7 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 7, 2020

If you want to nab a copy early, pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. That means fans can use their saved holiday cash to buy the album and make a whole new K-pop holiday for themselves.

Currently, there is no new information out about the album aside from its name and release date. A comeback trailer has yet to be released, but fans hope concept photos will be released before long.

As you can see below, the Internet is wilding out about the news as BTS is dominates social media hashtags. Twitter has most of its worldwide trends covered by BTS, so you can see what a big deal this is. After all, Map of the Soul: 7 will be the band’s next album following Map of the Soul: Persona, and the latter album helped the group make history. Upon its release, BTS became the first group since The Beatles to have three number one albums in under a year, so fans can only imagine what this upcoming album will achieve.

So, will you be checking out this upcoming album? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Never Ready

You Snooze, You Lose

When take a nap and wake up after staying awake and waiting for comeback only to miss it 💜😂💜@BTS_twt #7isComing pic.twitter.com/tjyO2GuA9u — Maya M (@mayabear31) January 7, 2020

Coincidence or…?

Funny how



– BTS has 7 members

– They are 7 years together

– They realease this on january 7

– this is their 7th comeback

– 7 in hangul sounds like “ee-go”



“what a relief we are 7, what a relief we are together.” ✨

#7isComing #BTSIsComing @BTS_twt — TIN-틴 🌷 (@taebokkiii) January 7, 2020

Oh Buddy

What if it’s gonna be like the wings era with 7 solos with dark theme and sexy shits.



#7isComing pic.twitter.com/oW5Ub287I8 — Inday Yoongi (@yonkisuga) January 7, 2020

Clown’d You

Uh-Oh

Theory Denied

armys after finding out that the album is not gonna be called shadow/ego#7iscoming

pic.twitter.com/YQ0pp7poq3 — 𝐞˖*°༉ (@raindropschild) January 7, 2020

We’re Almost There

AFTER 270 DAYS WITHOUT A COMEBACK BTS ARE BACK OMG ITS HAPPENING WTF IDK WHAT TO DO ?/&/&:!)38!3!?/9 #BTSisCOMING #7isCOMING @BTS_twt



pic.twitter.com/dIXShDlu1n — Tad 🍜 – BTS wembley day 1 (@bngtnoe) January 7, 2020

Fan-Theories, Unite!

so there are like 7 types of egos. what if every member portrays one omg #7iscoming pic.twitter.com/KB4aQWgdcz — ً (@seldoII) January 7, 2020

United We Stand