BTS Reveals Official Tracklist For ‘Love Yourself: Answer’

If you thought BTS couldn’t get any more extra, it is time to reconsider the fact. Not long ago, Big Hit Entertainment revealed the official track list for the group’s new album, and it is a big one.

After all, the two-sided release will feature over 20 songs, and fans are about to lose their minds.

Over on Twitter, the studio behind BTS confirmed “Love Yourself: Answer” will have a whopping 25 songs. The majority of the tracks are repackaged from the last two “Love Yourself” albums, but there are a handful of new tracks.

You can check out the full list below:

Side A:

Euphoria

Trivia: Just Dance

Serendipity (Full Length Edition)

DNA

보조개 (Dimple)

Trivia: Love

Her

Singularity

FAKE LOVE

전하지 못한 진심 (The Truth Untold, Feat. Steve Aoki)

Trivia: Seesaw

Tear

Epiphany

I’m Fine

IDOL

Answer: Love Myself

Side B:

Magic Shop

Best Of Me

Airplane

고민보다 Go (Go Go)

Anpanman

MIC Drop

DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix)

FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) [Full Length Edition]

As it turns out, there are seven new tracks for this upcoming album. Earlier this year, “Epiphany” was heard as BTS used the song in its comeback trailer for “Love Yourself: Answer”. The track is sung by Jin, the band’s eldest member, and its melodic tune shows off the singer’s impressive vocals.

While this new announcement has fans shook with its length alone, others are wigging our for another reason. Fans are wondering whether Big Hit is about to release the first music video teaser for “Love Yourself: Answer” now that its track list is out. When the single “FAKE LOVE” had its MV teased, it was done just a day after the track list for “Love Yourself: Tear” was released. So, you can bet ARMY is keeping a real close eye on the studio’s Youtube page right about now.

BTS will release its new album “Love Yourself: Answer” on August 24. Will you be taking a listen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!