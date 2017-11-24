Japanese News Station Drops Sneak-Peek At BTS “MIC Drop” Music Video

BTS is back in South Korea after a busy schedule in the U.S., but America hasn't forgotten the k-pop group by any means. In just a handful of hours, BTS will drop the remix of "MIC Drop," and Japan just gave Army a sneak-peek at its music video.

Over on Twitter, k-pop fans started buzzing after a Japanese news station aired a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "MIC Drop." The audio track tied with the teaser appears to be BTS's Japanese take on "MIC Drop" and its visuals have fans freaking out.

As you can see below, the clip shows BTS filming their razor-sharp choreography on a variety of sets. One clip sees the boys dancing in a white room shown in the original teaser for Steve Aoki's remix of "MIC Drop." The band is then shown dancing in a darkened room, a grungy hallway, and eventually outside between some fiery cars.

mic drop jpn version sounds so lit and will definitely take us breathless 👏🔥 plus the mv is damn so hot pic.twitter.com/JHRWHXwOrm — jessa | vote for bts on mama (@jiminthrusts) November 23, 2017

[INFO] A sneak peak of #BTS “MIC DROP” MV was released in a Japanese TV channel#방탄소년단

pic.twitter.com/NFt2NmNvF9 — BTS National (@BTS_National) November 23, 2017

Obviously, BTS has come a long way from the days they had to borrow cars to shoot music videos. The boys are now setting wheels on fire, and the visuals are hot enough to make any Army member get excited.

If you are wondering when the entire music video will drop, then you don't have to wait too long now. The video for "MIC Drop" will drop on November 24th. Steve Aoki was included in the video's original teaser as the hit producer remixed the track, and Brooklyn rapper Desiigner guests on the single as well.

For BTS, the impending release of "MIC Drop" is one that marks their growing presence in the west. The band recently gave a historic performance at the American Music Awards. BTS had their live televised debut in the U.S. when they performed "DNA," and the band also did interviews with major programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Are you counting down the hours until BTS drops their next music video? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things k-pop and anime!