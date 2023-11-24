BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney+ has released a trailer for BTS Monuments; Beyond the Star, their upcoming, 8-episode docuseries about the K-pop superstars. The docuseries will follow the band's concert video BTS: Yet to Come, which debuted earlier this month on Prime Video and gave global audiences an up-close look at a sold-out performance from October 2022 at Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea. Of the seven members, four -- Jimin, SUGA, Jungkook, and V -- have also released solo music during the last year, while the band itself is on hiatus. The series will span the band's 10-year career

The series' (very brief) synopsis reads, "BTS marks its 10th anniversary as a 21st-century pop icons. Join their journey to the top and beyond."

You can see the trailer below.

Recently Park Jimin took to social media to share a photo with Gosling's guitar from Barbie, saying that he had been gifted the prop from the year's biggest movie.

"Thanks for wearing my outfit in Barbie. You rocked it, Ken," Jimin shared on Instagram. "Congrats on your big release, my fans are excited to see your movie, so thank you so much. I can see you look great in my outfit!"

For those curious about the whole BTS x Barbie situation, it all goes back to Jimin and one of his most famous outfits. In a past music video, Jimin went viral with K-pop fans for wearing a black Western suit with white fringe and floral embroidery. Gosling wears this exact same outfit in Barbie to make his Western Ken outfit come to life. When BTS fans noticed this overlap, Gosling was told all about his BTS homage, and he went viral after promising to gift Jimin his Ken guitar.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be released to Disney+ on December 20.