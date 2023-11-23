Disney Lorcana: Every Enchanted Card in Rise of the Floodborn

The chase cards for Disney Lorcana's new set are here. Ravensburger has released official images of all 12 Enchanted cards for Rise of the Floodborn, the brand new Disney Lorcana set that released last week at game stores. These "Secret Rare" cards feature alternate artwork and foil treatment, with two cards representing each kind of ink. Notably, the new Rise of the Floodborn Enchanted cards include a few surprising choices, with characters like Lady Tremaine and Nemaari getting a spotlight alongside classic Disney characters like Alice, Cinderella, and Snow White.

While it was pretty obvious that Elsa would end up being the hottest Enchanted card in The First Chapter, a clear front-runner hasn't emerged out of the new Enchanted cards. Currently, Cinderella – Ballroom Sensation is trending the highest, with a current median market price of $280 on TCGPlayer. Other Enchanted cards selling for over $200 include Sisu – Divine Water Dragon (market price of $242), Alice – Growing Girl (market price of $230) and Snow White – Well Wisher (market price of $214.50). While all the Enchanted cards from Rise of the Floodborn are currently selling for over $150, we'll note that prices are currently much lower than The First Chapter Enchanted cards when they were first release. The First Chapter Enchanted cards have dropped in value as well recently, with a few cards now selling for less than $100 online.

You can check out all the Enchanted cards down below: