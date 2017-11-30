‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Announces BTS Episode Airdate

Are you ready, Army? BTS has its eyes focused on the Mnet Asian Music Awards right now, but there is plenty going on for the band stateside. Over on Twitter, an airdate for the group’s appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden has been released. And, yes – it will happen sooner rather than later.

Taking to social media, the late night show sent k-pop aflutter when it confirmed BTS will appear on a broadcast this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s official! @BTS_twt’s Late Late Show appearance will air this Thursday,” the show confirmed by using the hashtag “BTSxJamesCorden.” The show’s officially Twitter went so far as to change its name for the event as it is now ‘The Late Late Show + BTS = 😍‏.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden posted a video with BTS on their YouTube channel.

Make sure to subscribe to be the first to see fun clips of BTS https://t.co/kr06pL4qjR pic.twitter.com/myyZbEh3k9 — UK BTS ARMY (@UKBTSARMATION) November 29, 2017

If you want to keep up on all things BTS, Corden himself has some advice for fans. The host shared a video on Youtube of himself with BTS from the show where he encourages k-pop fans to subscribed to his channel there for clips and behind-the-scenes peeks.

“This is so exciting. I am joined by what can only be described as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS,” the host says. After giving them all an introduction, Corden says they have some really fun stuff planned for the boys. The band did a live performance of “DNA” for the show during their recent visit to the US, and Corden even roped the boy into playing a classic game of his called Flinch.

Over on Twitter, fans have been thanking The Late Late Show for all its support, and the page has been showing love right back. Aside from changing its name to hype to k-pop group, the show’s social media team has been interacting with fans and posting hilarious k-pop memes to stave off its audience’s craving for BTS until Thursday finally comes around.

Will you be watching BTS with James Corden this week? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things k-pop and anime!