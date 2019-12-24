BTS Teases New Tour in 2020

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world, and after the end of the Love Yourself tour last year fans have been eagerly waiting to find out when the group would be touring once more. This tour was followed by news of a break for the group as they got some moments of rest in between so much work, but it seems like BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are ready to strike out into the world once more next year as now it’s being teased that BTS will start a new tour next year.

Big Hit Entertainment set the fandom on fire when it shared a new visual for the tour on their official Twitter account with the following tease, “April 2020. Stay tuned.” Naturally there isn’t much information to go on just yet, but news of a new tour is definitely enough to get fans excitedly speculating about it.

It’s not quite clear if the new tour means there will also be new music released at the same time, but seeing that a new tour is only four months away was enough to get fans ready to travel through time and immediately skip to April. Read on to find out what fans are saying about this big tour announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Reminders

Reminds me of their reflection during their Fake Love perf at MAMA last year.#BTStour2020



[@BTS_twt] pic.twitter.com/mFozSeyfw1 — Rosan 💜 (@xCeleste___) December 24, 2019

Shocked Face Says it All

bighit *radio silence for months*



army: HELLO WHERE IS COMEBACK



bighit: april 2020. stay tuned.



army: pic.twitter.com/ZihiIbg2Ad — hunnie 💕 (@taehunnies) December 24, 2019

April 2020 Goals

by April 2020 my skin will be the clearest I will get accepted in the program I want my money will be multiplying I will have ticketS to see bts and one day will b soundcheck n barricade pic.twitter.com/qg4TwkzIWK — bfly | ♑️ cap szn (@blaqbfly) December 24, 2019

Cruise Ship Tour????

we tripping cause they be saying tour but the guys are like standing on water and ya know wheres water? In the mf ocean so what if bts tour in a cruise ship?? i connected the dots — ana (@jinbiscuit) December 24, 2019

The Wallet Really is Laughing

Bighit announced a BTS tour My wallet: pic.twitter.com/24iFT1luVh — Jimin❤️RM (@Minjoon910) December 24, 2019

Blindsided

army stan twt: minding their business

bighit: April 2020. Stay tune.

army stan twt: pic.twitter.com/KSrO6Dj45t — 𝖌𝖊𝖎 ༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@bigtitsquad) December 24, 2019

“Speak it into Existence”

WE’RE SEEING BTS

WE’RE SECURING THEM TICKETS

WE’RE GETTING BARRICADE

WE’RE GETTING A Y/N MOMENT

WE’RE GONNA HAVE THE TIME OF OUR LIVES

WE’RE GONNA WAVE OUR ARMY BOMBS



SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE 🗣

pic.twitter.com/ZSMtMZLSdT — 𝐚𝐧𝐧 (@95sIuvbot) December 24, 2019

Say Those Prayers

prayer circle:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

you will see

🕯 bts live 🕯

during 2020

🕯 tour 🕯

🕯 🕯 — kyra/expensive girl enthusiast (@jungkooksddaeng) December 24, 2019

“Everything is About to Be Dropped Soon”

Bighit is actually trending 1st ww



Im so nervousssssss comeback teasers, photos…nsiebshsb tour dates ksnshebs everything is about to be dropped soon 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/lutkHflvtr — cestlavie_90💜 (@cestlavie9090) December 24, 2019

Get that Bank Account Ready!