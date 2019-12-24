Anime

BTS Teases New Tour in 2020

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world, and after the end of the Love Yourself tour […]

By

BTS is one of the biggest musical acts in the world, and after the end of the Love Yourself tour last year fans have been eagerly waiting to find out when the group would be touring once more. This tour was followed by news of a break for the group as they got some moments of rest in between so much work, but it seems like BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are ready to strike out into the world once more next year as now it’s being teased that BTS will start a new tour next year.

Big Hit Entertainment set the fandom on fire when it shared a new visual for the tour on their official Twitter account with the following tease, “April 2020. Stay tuned.” Naturally there isn’t much information to go on just yet, but news of a new tour is definitely enough to get fans excitedly speculating about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not quite clear if the new tour means there will also be new music released at the same time, but seeing that a new tour is only four months away was enough to get fans ready to travel through time and immediately skip to April. Read on to find out what fans are saying about this big tour announcement, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Reminders

Shocked Face Says it All

April 2020 Goals

Cruise Ship Tour????

The Wallet Really is Laughing

Blindsided

“Speak it into Existence”

Say Those Prayers

“Everything is About to Be Dropped Soon”

Get that Bank Account Ready!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts