Netflix Developing New Movie with Attack on Titan Studio and A-List Cast

Netflix has a huge new movie project on the way that is absolutely stacked with A-List talent! As fans have seen from Netflix in the past couple of years, the streaming service has greatly expanded on their production and licensing for new anime projects. Fans have seen the result of this effort with a number of new original anime series and movies, and with it each new project has gotten even more impressive than the last. That seems to especially be the case with their newest feature film announcement that has a staff filled with some of the most prominent creators out there.

Netflix has revealed the first look at one of its new anime film efforts, Bubble, with its first trailer and poster. Set in an alternate world Tokyo where the rules of gravity have been flipped on their head, Bubble, will be directed by Tetsuro Araki for WIT Studio, a combination that has previously lead to works such as the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and much more. But that’s nowhere near all, and you can find out more below the new trailer and poster for the film:

Together with direction from Araki for WIT Studio, Bubble will feature a script from Gen Urobuchi, the co-creator of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, writer for Fate/Zero and much more. The new film will feature new character designs from Death Note artist Takeshi Obata, and will have music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, who has done the score for huge projects such as Attack on Titan, Promare, and much more like the rest of this stacked staff. This extends to the cast as well with the first additions to the cast including the likes of Jun Shison, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Kaji, and Tasuku Hatanaka filling out the Japanese audio cast.

Bubble is currently slated for a release with Netflix on April 28th next year, and they officially describe the new movie as such, “The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.”

What do you think of this cast and staff for Netflix’s next major original anime movie? Are you curious to check out Bubble when it drops with Netflix next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!