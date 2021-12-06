Netflix’s One Piece Cast Shares Introductions to Fans in New Promo

The cast of the upcoming One Piece live-action series with Netflix has shared their first introductions with fans in a new promo! Although it was first announced to be in the works a few years ago, development and production on Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s long running original manga series has been heating up recently thanks to the cool down of the ongoing COVID pandemic. The cast for the central crew of Straw Hat pirates has been revealed, and now fans can’t wait to see how these new additions bring the fan favorites to life.

It was announced that the cast of the series now includes the first additions of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Fans were delighted to find such a diverse central cast for the series, and those behind the show had opened up about making sure the central cast was nailed down to Eiichiro Oda’s hopes and specifications for a live-action adaptation. The cast of the series also introduced themselves to fans as well through a special video, and One Piece’s official YouTube account has released this promo online! Check it out below:

Series creator Eiichiro Oda previously revealed his thoughts about the cast with the initial announcement as well noting, “Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…! We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world!!” Before going on to tease the upcoming production as such, “These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!”

Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Steven Maeda and Writer and Executive Producer Matt Owens opened up about the challenges of finding this new cast as well with, "We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast! Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process."