Buichi Terasawa, Sci-Fi Manga Legend, Dies at 68

Today, the manga and anime fandom is dealing with the loss of an icon. Reports from Japan have confirmed Buichi Terasawa, the creator of Space Adventure Cobra, has passed away. The artist was 68 years old.

The information comes straight from Japan as publications learned Terasawa passed away earlier this week on September 8th. Reports say the artist passed away from myocardial infarction. At this time, no known cause for Terasawa's heart attack has been released, and his family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.

For those unfamiliar with Terasawa, the artist made a name for himself in sci-fi manga. The creator was born in 1955 in Hokkaido, and he began working in manga professionally when he moved to Tokyo in 1976. He studied under Osamu Tezuka, a manga legend who created series such as Astro Boy and Black Jack.

In the 1980s, Terasawa began to explore how technology could aid in the creation of manga. This led him to create popular series such as Takeru, Space Adventure Cobra, Bat, and more. The artist continued to work regularly through the late '90s when Terasawa learned he had a malignant brain tumor. The artist did traditional treatment for the tumor, but after relapsing, Terasawa was impacted by partial body paralysis on his left side.

In recent years, Terasawa has led a quiet life, and now fans are left to remember his legacy. For those curious about the artist's most popular titles, Space Adventure Cobra is available in English. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Seeking reprieve from a painfully ordinary 9-to-5 existence, mild-mannered office worker Johnson visits the TM Corporation, a company that sells virtual dreams. In Johnson's dream adventure, he's the notorious space pirate Cobra! Accompanied by his android partner Lady Armaroid, Cobra fights the lowlife scum of the Pirate Guild by day and saves sultry sirens of space by night. After the journey is over, events unfold that bring reality into focus. His experience wasn't a dream at all – it was a reawakening of his buried past! With the most feared weapon in the universe, the Psycho Gun, Cobra sets out into the galaxy in pursuit of love, fortune, and fame!"

We wish Terasawa's loved ones the best during this difficult time. May the artist rest in peace.