Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Yuji in New Season 2 Art

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc for Season 2's run this Summer, and the anime has shared some cool new art for Yuji Itadori for the release of its newest ending theme song! Jujutsu Kaisen has returned after taking a few weeks off earlier this Summer to prepare for the Shibuya Incident arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series. This arc has some of the biggest battles in the manga to date, and the anime has now started this arc in full with the latest episodes of the anime. And with this arc comes a new set of opening and ending themes.

Jujutsu Kaisen released its newest ending theme together with Episode 6 of the anime. Titled "more than words," the newest ending theme is performed by hitsujibungaku and features a more relaxed look at Yuji and the other characters walking throughout Shibuya. It's a stark contrast from everything we're going to see in any given episode from here on out too. Highlighting that ending theme sequence with its upcoming physical release in Japan is the new cover art for the "more than words" single featuring Yuji at the center, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Now is the perfect time to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 as the newest episode of the anime ended with the first official steps into the Shibuya Incident arc itself. There will be tons of new battles and huge shifts to the status quo coming our way over the next few months, so you can check out each new episode of the anime as it releases with Crunchyroll. You can catch up the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming there as well. Jujutsu Kaisen teases what's coming in the Shibuya Incident Arc with the following:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see from Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Shibuya Incident arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!