Burn the Witch Hypes Season 2 With New Promo

Burn the Witch season two is on the horizon, and it is celebrating with a new poster.

Burn the Witch is gearing up for a big comeback, and the fandom couldn't be more ready. It has been years since we met up with the supernatural series, after all. Not long ago, creator Tite Kubo confirmed plans to revive the series with yet another anime, and it seems a new promo for Burn the Witch has launched.

The visual, as you can see below, surfaced courtesy of fan pages like SugoiLITE. It was there fans were treated to a new look at Noel and Ninny. After all, the two witches are front and center in this shot while their best friend hides in the back.

As you can see, the witch duo looks as fierce as ever, and Burn the Witch fans know why the girls are so driven. The first season of Burn the Witch ended with Noel and Ninny on the run. Balgo Parks, a close friend of theirs, found himself challenged by Wing Bind after encountering a dragon. Our witches interfered with higher-ups to rescue Balgo from certain death, but now the pair are left to figure out what exactly is happening in Reverse London.

If you are not familiar with Burn the Witch and its Bleach tie-ins, you can check out the series so far with ease. The first season of Burn the Witch can be binged on Crunchyroll right now. And as for Kubo's manga, Burn the Witch is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden "reverse" side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

What do you make of this latest look at Burn the Witch? Will you be tuning into season two?