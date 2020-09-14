Burn the Witch Shares Its Episode Titles

✖

Burn the Witch is less than a month out from release, and fans are more curious about the show than ever before. The title is the first created by Tite Kubo since Bleach ended years ago, and Burn the Witch has already endeared manga readers with its careful world-building. As such, you can see why the hype for the anime is so high, and fans can glean a bit of information about the project after its episode titles went live.

The new report went live after Burn the Witch put out its latest trailer. The anime is gearing up for its October 2 release date in style, and that means promos are dropping left and right for the project. The official website also updated fans with new information, and that is where the episode titles were found.

For those who do not know, Burn the Witch will be released as a theatrical anime in Japan. That means fans will be able to watch all the episodes together in theaters like a movie. Of course, overseas fans will not be able to attend such an event, so Burn the Witch will be divided up into three episodes. You can check out each of their titles below:

"Witches Blow a New Pipe"

"Ghillie Suit／She Makes Me Special"

"If a lion could speak, we couldn’t understand"

As you can see, the episode titles are fairly abstract, so it is hard to glean any solid information from them. Readers of Burn the Witch have a leg up in that regard since they know more about the story overall. Kubo's latest series follows two witches who live in Reverse London and do their best to keep dragons from reaching the city's topside. But when one of their friends upsets the wrong people, the heroines must team up to save him while a new threat descends upon the city.

If you want to know more about Burn the Witch, you can read its manga over on Viz Media's digital vault. The series' synopsis can be found below courtesy of ANN:

"The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Ninny work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures."

What do you make of these first episode titles? How hyped are you for Kubo's return to TV?