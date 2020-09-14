Bleach Creator's Burn The Witch Anime Drops New Trailer

Bleach creator Tite Kubo will be getting a new anime debut with Burn The Witch, and now it has released a new trailer teasing more of what's to come in the film project. Tite Kubo made his grand return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Burn The Witch, a limited series spawned from a one-shot debuted two years ago. But that's not all as Kubo's new project has also had a theatrical anime project adapted alongside of it. With this limited series ending its initial four chapter run with the latest issue of Shonen Jump, Burn The Witch has also released a new trailer for the anime!

Launching in Japanese theaters on October 2nd, and streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, Burn the Witch's newest chapter shows us our best look at the new film yet by showing some of the scenes that came during Chapter 4 of the limited series. You can see it all in action in the video above and read through the four chapters (and original one-shot) through Viz Media's Shonen Jump library!

The streaming release of the film will be separated into episodic parts that will feature some differences from the original theatrical release (although it's not currently known what those differences are as of this writing). Crunchyroll describes Burn The Witch as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons.

Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

