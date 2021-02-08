Burn The Witch Reveals English Dub Release Date and Cast

✖

Crunchyroll has revealed the English dub release date and initial cast for Burn The Witch! Tite Kubo made his major return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new story a couple of years ago, and this new story's one-shot proved to be so popular that a feature anime film was produced alongside of it. So not only was Tite Kubo's newest work, dubbed Burn The Witch, received well enough by Shueisha's editors that it was picked up for a four chapter limited series, but was able to debut with an anime film last Fall.

Crunchyroll streamed the film alongside its release in Japan, and broken up into three different episodes for its TV release, Burn The Witch captured the imagination of fans of Kubo's previous work, Bleach. But now even more fans will have their chance to check out the new film with the release of its English dub on March 15th.

Announced alongside its English dub runs for the Winter 2021 anime season that include new releases such as So I'm a Spider, So What?, The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Bungo Stray Dogs WAN!, and the continued dub releases for Jujutsu Kaisen and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World's second season, Crunchyroll has confirmed the initial cast of actors in the English dub for Burn The Witch.

This cast includes Allegra Clark (Tomoko Higashikata in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable) as Noel Niihashi, Olivia Hack (Ty Lee in Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Ninny Sprangcole, Griffin Burns (Doppio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) as Balgo Parks, and Sean Chiplock (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) as Bruno Bangnyfe.

Burn The Witch turned out to be such a success that it was announced following the end of its four chapter run last year that it would be returning for a "Season 2" of chapters in the near future. While it has yet to be announced whether or not it will be receiving another anime adaptation as a result, it's certainly a project that fans would love to see in motion again considering the response to the film.

Are you excited for Burn The Witch's English dub release? Will you be checking it out for the first time or using the chance to revisit the feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!