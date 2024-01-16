Shogun Godzilla Comes to Life in Fiery New Figure by Super7 (Exclusive)

Godzilla is on a high these days, and kaiju fans are eating better than ever. From film to television, the King of the Monsters is everywhere you look. Now, the team at Super7 are digging through the monster's iconic archive, and they're launching a special Shogun Godzilla action figure for diehard fans.

"The mad scientists at Super7 have done it again; combining the vintage Shogun Godzilla toy and one of the most memorable moments from Toho's Heisei era into one of the hottest Godzilla action figures this side of Tokyo," the figure's product description reads.

(Photo: Super7 / Toho Company)

As you can see below, the Shogun Godzilla figure brings the monster's fiery form to life. First found in Godzilla vs Destoroyah, Godzilla here is painted a glowing red and comes with a flaming tongue to match! The figure itself stands at 7-inches with full articulation and a spring-loaded fist. So if you want to choreograph your own Godzilla showdown, this action figure has everything you will need.

Priced at $55 USD, this made-to-order ULTIMATES! Figure is a solid look back at Godzilla's history. These days, the MonsterVerse has a grip on the beast, but Godzilla's history in Japan runs deep. Thanks to Toho, Godzilla vs Destoroyah stands as a classic entry in the franchise. Now, Super7 is bringing one of its most iconic moments to life with this Shogun Godzilla figure. So if you're into all things kaiju, this figure will be a must have! You can pre-order the figure through Super7 right now!

If this action figure isn't quite your speed, no worries! Super7 has plenty of other Godzilla goodies for fans of all ages. From shirts to ReAction figures, collectors can find it all on Super7. We're currently obsessed with the store's Retro Halloween Mask of Mechagodzilla, so you can check out all of Super7's kaiju goodies here.