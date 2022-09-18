By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Debuts First Trailer, Poster

By the Grace of the Gods is currently working on its return for Season 2 of the anime, and now fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the new episodes with the first trailer and poster! The anime adaptation taking on Roy and Ririnra's original light novel series was one of the more quiet debuts during the overall troubled 2020 anime release schedule, but it really made an impact on fans due to its more relaxed take on the standard Isekai formula. Soon fans will get their chance to see it all in action once more next yet.

By the Grace of the Gods has now set a Winter 2023 release for Season 2, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date within January. But while there's no date set so far, there has been a full look at the new episodes with a new trailer and poster teasing the next leg of Ryoma Takebayashi's relaxed life in this new world. You can check out the new trailer and poster for By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 below:

Takeyuki Tanase returns to direct By the Grace of the Gods for Season 2 at Maho Film. There's a new writer at the helm, however, with Yuka Yamada taking over duties from Kazuyuki Fudeyasu for the new episodes. Joining the cast of the series for the new season will be Yuiko Tatsumi as Miyabi, who gets a major spotlight in this first trailer. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits, you can now find By the Grace of the Gods streaming with Crunchyroll.

It's officially teased as such, "Only 39 years into a life full of bad luck, Ryoma Takebayashi passes away in his sleep! Taking pity on him, three divine beings show compassion by reincarnating him as a young boy to a magical, new world. Now he spends his time researching and caring for slimes. But after healing an injured traveler, Ryoma decides to set out with his new friends on a journey to use his power to help others."

Are you excited for By the Grace of the Gods Season 2? What did you think of the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!