Campfire Cooking in Another World Season 2 Announced

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill has officially announced that it will be coming back with Season 2! The anime taking on Ren Eguchi's original light novel series made its debut last Fall as one of the more surprisingly effective anime releases of the last few years. The anime came to an end without any potential follow up on the horizon, and a year later it's now been announced that the series would be coming back with a new season of episodes as fans are eager to see more of Tsuyoshi Mukouda's relaxing cooking adventures.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill has officially announced that a Season 2 of the anime is now in the works, but there has unfortunately been no revealed details about when the anime would be returning for these new episodes. While release date, window, or potential staff and cast returns from the first season have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, you can find the official announcement for the second season below.

How to Watch Campfire Cooking in Another World

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill's anime made its debut last Fall. Directed Kiyoshi Matsuda for Studio MAPPA with Michiko Yokote writing the scripts, Nao Otsu handling the character designs, and Masato Koda composing the music. If you wanted to check out the first season to see what all of the buzz is about now that Season 2 is in the works, you can find all of its current episodes now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases the Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill anime as such, "When a magical realm looks to summon heroes, they're sorely disappointed to end up with a mediocre salaryman. Mukoda Tsuyoshi may not be a hero, but this conjuring error has given him a delicious power—Online Grocery. And something about this modern food brings with it unbelievable effects. This easy access paired with his cooking skills will have patrons from across the land coming back for more!"

