Megan Thee Stallion Takes On Soul Eater in New Halloween Fit

If there is one thing you can count on, it is Megan Thee Stallion being a baddie. The A-list rapper has a number of hits to her name, and Megan Thee Stallion's brand is all about authenticity. For many fans, the rapper's brand is also on anime as Megan Thee Stallion is never afraid to show her otaku side. And this Halloween, she is showing out in a slick Soul Eater costume.

As you can see below, the rapper hit up X (Twitter) with their costume this year, and it brings Death the Kid to life. Or I guess we should say Death Thee Stallion.

Death Thee Stallion 🖤💀 pic.twitter.com/0gNqz30wKq — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 30, 2023

With her hair slicked back, Megan Thee Stallion is rocking Death's infamous white stripes from head to toe. The tailored suit is crisp from head to toe, so you know Megan Thee Stallion is looking good. Honestly, this costume is perfection from all angles, and anime fans are loving the Soul Eater shout out.

After all, the hit series was everywhere in the '00s, but Soul Eater has faded into obscurity in recent years. The supernatural series has a loyal fanbase no matter what, and they are rising to the occasion now. After all, these fans have been begging for a Soul Eater anime reboot after its original series closed prematurely with an original ending. And if you are in the know, then you know Maka's full story needs to be told.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, this anime tribute is one of many she's done. In the past, the rapper has cosplayed as both Mirko and Shoto from My Hero Academia. She has also shouted out tons of anime series in interviews and songs including Dragon Ball, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Blue Exorcist, Black Clover, Naruto, and more. As for Soul Eater, her endorsement rings loud and clear. You can find the hit anime streaming right now on Hulu if you want to see what Death the Kid is about. So for those wanting to know more, you can read the official synopsis of Soul Eater below:

"Maka is a weapon meister, determined to turn her partner, a living scythe named Soul Eater, into a powerful death scythe – the ultimate weapon of Death himself! Charged with the task of collecting and devouring the tainted souls of ninety-nine humans and one witch, Maka and her fellow meisters strive to master their weapons as they face off against the bizarre and dangerous minions of the underworld. But the meisters' own personal quirks may prove a bigger obstacle than any sultry enchantress!"

What do you think about this latest look by Megan Thee Stallion?