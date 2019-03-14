Viral ‘Captain Marvel x ‘Sailor Moon’ Crossover Earns Brie Larson’s Approval

Captain Marvel is the talk of the superhero fandom these days. The film is breaking box-office records with Brie Larson at the head. Now, the actress is making headlines for her work, but that’s not all…

No, Larson is going viral for her love of Sailor Moon, and she’s not afraid to show it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, the actress’ anime roots went public when she admitted she grew up with Sailor Moon as a role model. Fans were quick to celebrate the combo, and it seems Larson is packing one of those homages online.

Taking to Twitter, Larson shared a piece of fan-art reimagining Captain Marvel as a Sailor Scout. In fact, “This! THIS!!!!” is what the actress wrote in response.

Not only did she share the artwork, but Larson went a step further to respond. The actress admitted she needs “this costume IRL”, and fans can’t help but agree.

Of course, if Larson were to ever don a cosplay like the one above, the Internet would lose its mind. The actress’ work as Brie Larson has been celebrated by the majority of fans, and the combination of Carol Danvers with Sailor Moon can only be a good thing. In fact, it wouldn’t take long before online campaigns sprouted backing the actress to play a live-action Serena… that is, if they haven’t cropped up already!

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the horizon include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Larson and Sailor Moon would get along well? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!