A Classic Cartoon Network Anime is Returning to Toonami

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have been experimenting with original anime productions for many years, and one of their first big classics is making its way back to Toonami as part of a special event! Adult Swim has gotten a lot more attention with the last few years as fans have seen more original anime productions, but the company has had a ton of experience with one of the first major standouts being Immortal Grand Prix. This original anime series first made its debut on Toonami with a few mini episodes back in 2003 before becoming a full series, and now it's coming back to television!

Toonami has revealed the schedule for the upcoming Saturday, November 4th broadcast and revealed they had some special plans for the Daylight Savings time evening. As detailed on their official Facebook page, first they will be screening Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 1 twice in row from 12:00AM and at 1:30AM, but they will also be screening the first two episodes of a highly requested IGPX remaster with the extra hour they'll have at 2:00AM.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

What to Know About IGPX's Comeback

Immortal Grand Prix (or IGPX) was the very first original anime series produced between Production I.G. and Cartoon Network. It had different versions between its Toonami broadcast and the Production I.G. episodes produced with an English dub cast stacked with huge names such as Haley Joel Osment as Takeshi Jin, Hynden Walch as Amy Stapleton, Michelle Rodriguez as Liz Ricarro, Lance Henriksen as Andrei Rublev, Mark Hamill as Yamma. It was announced that Discotek Media is actually bringing the series back for a remaster.

IGPX is getting a remastered Blu-ray release with Discotek Media (which currently does not have a release window or date as of the time of this writing), and it's that version that will be airing on Toonami on November 4th. It's been 18 years since the series made its full debut with the Toonami block back in 2005, and fans will get to see IGPX making its comeback in this huge new way! Given that it's not available for streaming, it's going to be the first time many fans will get to see the original anime in action.

Are you happy to see IGPX making its big return to Toonami? Do you hope it sticks around? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!