Cartoon Network Launches Halloween Livestream

2023’s spooky season is in full effect, but there are only a few days left in October to celebrate the ghosts, ghouls, and goblins that are shoved into the spotlight once a year. Luckily, Cartoon Network is taking the opportunity to prepare for Halloween with a special live stream that is taking place right this moment. If you’ve been looking to check out some of the cable channel’s biggest spooky specials, here’s how you can check out the special event.

Titled “Trick or Toon”, the livestream takes episodes from classic series and more contemporary shows that have helped propel Cartoon Network in popularity. Luckily, there are more than enough scary installments to choose from as the likes of Regular Show, The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, and The Amazing World of Gumball have placed their protagonists into some spooky scenarios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trick or Toon

Thousands of animation fans have already taken the opportunity to check out the spooky stream. Recently, Adult Swim was able to prioritize on some of the classic shows in Cartoon Network’s timeline, creating a block that focused on more of the originals that helped put the channel on the map for many fans.

For those wondering about the specifics of the latest event, here is a current list of the Halloween specials from some of Cartoon Network’s biggest series that are a part of the Halloween livestream that is playing right now:

Courage The Cowardly Dog – The House of Discontent

Regular Show – Creepy Doll

The Amazing World of Gumball – Halloween

Adventure Time – Blank-Eyed Girl

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends – Nightmare on Wilson’s Way

Kids Next Door – Operation: T.R.I.C.K.Y.

Chowder – The Spookiest House In Marzipan

The Powerpuff Girls – Boogie Frights

Dexter’s Laboratory – Filet of Soul

The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy – Grim or Gregory?

What’s New Scooby-Doo? – A Scooby-Doo Halloween

Ed, Edd n Eddy – Boo Haw Haw

We Bare Bears – Charlie’s Halloween Thing 2

Steven Universe – Horror Club

Teen Titans GO! – Monster Squad

What is your favorite Halloween special in Cartoon Network history? What is the best animated special for the spooky season that you watch on an annual basis? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.