A Fan-Favorite '90s Cartoon Is Eyeing a Comeback

It has been a long time, but it seems one of animation's most beloved series is eyeing a return. It has been over twenty years since fans were gifted a Doug update. Now, a new report suggests a sequel is in the works, and it is being headed up by Doug's creator Jim Jinkins.

The update comes courtesy of Jinkins himself as he took to YouTube to talk Doug. On an episode of Banging' on a Trash Can, Jinkins was asked about his tenure on Doug, and the creator said he's actually ready to pitch a sequel to the nostalgic cartoon.

According to Jinkins, he was encouraged to pursue a Doug sequel after speaking with an executive at Disney. The push led the creator to craft a sequel pitch, and it will follow Doug as an adult. If all pans out, the Doug sequel will follow our lead as Doug and Patti Mayonnaise raise their kids. And yes, other characters like Skeeter and Porkchop will be around.

If you are not familiar with Doug, well – you should know the television series was a hit sitcom for both Nickelodeon and ABC. Created in August 1991, Doug told the story of a student named Doug who recounted his exploits at school through his journal. Filled with gags, Doug was praised by kids and parents alike for its discussion of topics like bullying, gossip, and more.

Doug ran for seven seasons as its last episode went live in June 1999. With a movie under its belt and a slew of games, Doug was a hit IP in the '90s with kids. Now, those fans are now grown with families of their own, and Jinkins hopes they've got room in their home for a Doug revival. You can find the original Doug series streaming on Disney+, and you can read up on the show's official synopsis below for more details on its story:

"Tune in to over 20 hours of Doug Funnie, the new kid in Bluffington. His life may appear to be pretty average, but with the help of his friends Skeeter and Beebe, his crush Patti Mayonnaise, the school bully Roger, and his trusty journal, it's anything but! Check out some righteous rock and roll from Doug and Skeeter's favorite band, the Beets, fly off on crime fighting crusades when Doug imagines that he and his dog, Porkchop, are heroes Quailman and Quaildog, fighting off evil villains like Dr. Klotzenstein. Watch as Doug's artsy sister Judy gives new meaning to the phrase, "all the world's a stage." And of course, be there for Doug as he endlessly tries to win over the object of his affection, Patti. From competing in a cooking competition, to surviving a bad picture day at school, to being mayor for a day, check out the not-so-average adventures of Doug and all his pals."

What do you think about this nostalgic Doug tease? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!