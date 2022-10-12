Cartoon Network Merger Sparks Debate Amid Warner Bros Restructuring

If you head over to Twitter or Reddit right now, there is a good chance you will see Cartoon Network trending. The organization is making headlines following a slew of layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, but that is not all. After reports about staffing went live, new ones have come out concerning Cartoon Network and its studio's unexpected merger.

For those who haven't heard, Deadline confirmed Cartoon Network Studios is merging with Warner Bros. Animation. The decision comes after Warner Bros. Discovery let go or abolished more than 120 positions between scripted, unscripted, and animated content. And as you can see below, the news has sent netizens into a tizzy.

After all, Warner Bros. Discovery has made some questionable choices with its animation catalog as of late, and many fear what this merger means for Cartoon Network Studios. The group is known best for its original content, and some of its biggest risks like Steven Universe and Primal have turned into massive successes.

Of course, fans are now worried Cartoon Network's merger with Warner Bros. Animation might stifle its creative liberty, but Deadline suggests that is not the case. According to a company-wide memo, the two studios' approved projects are still in active production. Their output is also expected to be "relatively unchanged" despite this massive restructuring, so fans can breathe a little easier thanks to this update.

