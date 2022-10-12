Cartoon Network Merger Sparks Debate Amid Warner Bros Restructuring
If you head over to Twitter or Reddit right now, there is a good chance you will see Cartoon Network trending. The organization is making headlines following a slew of layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery, but that is not all. After reports about staffing went live, new ones have come out concerning Cartoon Network and its studio's unexpected merger.
For those who haven't heard, Deadline confirmed Cartoon Network Studios is merging with Warner Bros. Animation. The decision comes after Warner Bros. Discovery let go or abolished more than 120 positions between scripted, unscripted, and animated content. And as you can see below, the news has sent netizens into a tizzy.
READ MORE: Cartoon Network Announces Merger With Warner Bros. Animation
After all, Warner Bros. Discovery has made some questionable choices with its animation catalog as of late, and many fear what this merger means for Cartoon Network Studios. The group is known best for its original content, and some of its biggest risks like Steven Universe and Primal have turned into massive successes.
Of course, fans are now worried Cartoon Network's merger with Warner Bros. Animation might stifle its creative liberty, but Deadline suggests that is not the case. According to a company-wide memo, the two studios' approved projects are still in active production. Their output is also expected to be "relatively unchanged" despite this massive restructuring, so fans can breathe a little easier thanks to this update.
What do you make of this latest shift at Warner Bros. Discovery? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
A True Shake-Up
Cartoon Network did so much for us over many years. I am proud of the people I worked with there, and continue to work with. Really shaken by this news today.— Smallbu Animation (@SmallBuStudio) October 12, 2022
A Dream in Danger
i know you’re not supposed to have a dream studio you want to work for, but growing up, I always wanted to work at cartoon network, finding out their animation studio is essentially gone is pretty heartbreaking ngl, im wishing the best for all the artists who’ve been laid off— 🏖jordyn @ looking for work!🏝 (@jordunkle) October 12, 2022
All the Best
rip cartoon network— ｡*ﾟ.*.｡ Cecília Andrade ｡*ﾟ.*.｡ COMMS SLOTS 5/5 (@wutanimations) October 12, 2022
thank you for everything ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/xQzEr5Lhnw
Rest Easy
Rip Cartoon Network Studios (as we know it)
1994-2022
While the brand will still exist, Cartoon Network Studios will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. pic.twitter.com/ZycVF4iJxX— Ben 10 News (@BenTenNews) October 12, 2022
A Look Ahead
Me 6 months from now listening to a 2 hour long video essay titled the rise and fall of cartoon network pic.twitter.com/j1Thv5Zfvd— Prism ❤️💙 LOVE WINS (@Prism_system) October 12, 2022
An Era Ends
There’s an entire generation of aspiring artists that went their entire childhood dreaming about working at Cartoon Network Studios. And now they just can’t. Devastating.— ToonrificTariq 👶🏼 (@ToonrificTariq) October 12, 2022
Please No
Cartoon Network: *Turns 30*
David Zaslav: pic.twitter.com/eRAiPVLqDW— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) October 8, 2022
All the Love
I'll never forget what we had and what it meant to us all.
Thank you Cartoon Network pic.twitter.com/jOZPPUa5t0— Neptunes Four Count (@S0LARDOG) October 12, 2022