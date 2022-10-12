Cartoon Network Announces Merger With Warner Bros. Animation

It seems the shifts at Warner Bros. Discovery just aren't stopping. Earlier this year, news of the merger shook the entertainment landscape, and headlines unraveled quickly as HBO Max announced some rather controversial changes towards the summer's end. Now, more news has come from the conglomerate, and it confirms Cartoon Network Studios is now merging with Warner Bros. Animation.

According to Collider, the news was shared in a meme shared company-wide as employees learned Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are merging. The two studios will consolidate their animation teams as part of a "strategic realignment" for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This latest news comes shortly after trades announces another round of major layoffs at Warner Bros. Television Group. The company laid off a total of 82 employees and confirmed that 43 vacant positions won't be filled moving forward. These layoffs ranged from scripted to unscripted television as well as animation. And of course, the announcement was the latest of several lambasted moves by Warner Bros. Discovery regarding its animation catalog.

Back in August, the Internet revolted when it learned HBO Max was removing more than 30 animated series from its catalog including Infinity Train and other hit titles. These shows were removed in tandem with cancellations behind the scenes including Scoob: Holiday Haunt and Batgirl. Reports suggested the removed titles were being cut as part of cost-saving measures, and animation creators were quick to criticize Warner Bros. Discovery for the unprecedented move.

Now, it seems the company is merging its animation studios, and netizens are rightfully fearful of the move. The consolidation will inevitably shrink the company's ability to create diverse animation. While Cartoon Network Studios focused on original projects like Primal and Steven Universe, Warner Bros. is not shy about its interest in riffing off preexisting IPs. And given what fans saw happen on HBO Max this summer, you can see why they fear Cartoon Network's merger while leave the animation industry poorer overall.

What do you make of this latest behind-the-scenes shift? Is this the right move for Cartoon Network's future or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.