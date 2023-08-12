Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 1 is Coming to Toonami

Attack on Titan's penultimate episode arrived on the small screen earlier this year, setting the stage for MAPPA's grand finale later this fall. Seeing Eren Jaeger lead the Rumbling to rampage the world, eliminating vast swaths of the Earth's population, the Scout Regiment was able to make their way to their former friend. Now, Cartoon Network has announced that the Titans are returning to Toonami this fall as well, as Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 1 will make landfall on the cable channel.

Attack on Titan's final season has thrown both the Eldians and Marleyians for quite the loop as allegiances were shattered and new alliances were forged in the face of an ever-changing world. Believing that the only way for his people, and his friends, to survive the future was to eliminate more of the world, Eren made the decision to acquire the power of the Founding Titan. With Ymir's abilities now at his disposal, Eren can control an army of Colossal Titans and has plenty more powers that have yet to be revealed. In the final episode, which has yet to reveal a release date, expect plenty of surprises and some major deaths to take place if the anime continues to follow its source material.

Attack on Toonami

Toonami's Official Facebook Page shared the big news that Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 1 would arrive on Cartoon Network on September 9th. On its release date, this penultimate episode of the brutal anime series will be joined by the likes of FLCL: Grunge, Naruto: Shippuden, and My Hero Academia to name a few. Considering how brutal this installment is, we'll see if all the bloody moments make their way to Cartoon Network.

It's the moment we’ve all been waiting for… Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 1 premieres right after FLCL: Grunge September 9th. Don't sleep on it. Posted by Toonami on Friday, August 11, 2023

When it comes to Attack on Titan's manga, creator Hajime Isayama has been clear that he isn't planning to create a sequel that would follow the universe after the Scout Regiment's grand finale. Luckily, the mangaka has stated that he's willing to create a new side story focusing on Levi's earlier days before he became the tough-as-nails captain for the Survey Corps. Whether the series reveals a sequel or not down the road, Attack on Titan will remain a legendary entry in the anime world.

Will you be checking out Attack on Titan's return to Toonami? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.