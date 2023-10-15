Adult Swim Addresses Ballmastrz Future

Adult Swim has recently announced some new seasons and series now in the works for the near future, but gave an unfortunate update for fans who might have been hoping to see Ballmastrz return for a Season 3. Ballmastrz made its return to screens earlier this year with a new special set after the events of the Season 2 finale, and went even further with it as it was a fully anime studio produced project. Ballmastrz: Rubicon also teased a potentially bright future for the series from then onward, but there had not been any word on whether or not it could continue.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen hit the stage during New York Comic Con 2023 to help tout some of the new projects the network has in the works for the near future, and was asked about whether or not Ballmastrz Season 3 was in the works. As for the new update, it unfortunately sounds like Season 3 might not happen but Adult Swim is still hoping to work with the series' creator on potential future projects.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Will Ballmastrz Return for Season 3?

"Currently we're not thinking about Ballmastrz," Ouweelen responded when asked by a fan about whether or not a Season 3 of the series was in the works. "[B]ut we're always...we love to work with creators over and over again over time. So we'd love to see what [Christy Karacas]' got next or what other things he's doing...We were glad to put up Ballmastrz, but there could be another new thing." So while Ballmastrz: Rubicon teased a potential bright future for the series, it might be the finale for it instead.

When asked by ComicBook.com earlier this year about whether or not Ballmastrz: Rubicon might be the finale, Karacas responded, "I hope it's not it because there's so much stuff we haven't answered or resolved or explored enough. I mean, we were making all these jokes about things we could do. Would Ace start hitting puberty and growing up on the ship? And would Dee Dee and Leto, what is their relationship going to turn into being in space? And Gaz isn't really a mess anymore. She's really responsible and the new leader. There's just all these new things and again, even explains the team."

So while Ballmastrz might not be returning for Season 3 right now, perhaps the creator has another idea that could take off too! Would you want to see Ballmastrz return for a new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!