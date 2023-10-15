Adult Swim Says Primal Proves an Important Milestone

Adult Swim has gone through a number of changes and experimentations over the course of the last few years specifically, and those behind the network opened up about how Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal has proven to be an important milestone in the programming! Adult Swim fans first recognized Primal as one of the most distinct releases with the programming block of the last few years because not only did it eschew jokes in favor of telling a more dramatic story, it ended up being prominent creator Genndy Tartakovsky's finest works. So much so that more episodes of the series are now in the works.

Those behind the network are very aware of the kinds of changes Primal has made to its programming as well as the president of Cartoon Network, Michael Ouweleen, opened up about it during the Adult Swim panel at New York Comic Con 2023. Noting that with shows like Primal under their belt, Adult Swim is becoming known for more than just comedy and that's begun to expand the kinds of projects that they are currently working on and looking into. It's all expanding.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What's Next for Primal?

This impact has already been seen in two of the new projects Adult Swim announced during New York Comic Con as well with the upcoming Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, which is going to be the first-ever Spanish language project for the network that also features a return to stop-motion animation. At the same time, YOLO is also coming back for a third season along with many of the new seasons for Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and of course, Primal now in the works.

Primal has been announced for a third season, but a release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. The second season seemed to end Spear and Fang's story, but there are plenty of other potential stories to be told in this world, or maybe even a continuation of Season 2's finale should the series choose to do so with its new episodes.

What did you think of Primal and how it stacks with the rest of Adult Swim's programming? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!