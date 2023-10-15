The Venture Bros. Creator Responds to Renewal Rumors

Adult Swim has been through it over the years, and it is now getting the respect it deserves. Following a recent time slot expansion, Adult Swim is living large with big premieres and new films. The Venture Bros. helped add to its reputation recently as the hit series put out its finale film. And in the face of renewal rumors, Jackson Publick is now addressing the chances of a Venture Bros. comeback.

Spoiler alert: the chances are not good. Publick is ready to leave the series be, so Adult Swim fans will need to find a new obsession.

If any word of this was true, we'd be making The Venture Bros. right now, and probably would have been at NYCC to say so. https://t.co/bMqBf6qeH4 — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) October 15, 2023

The whole situation came to light on social media after reports from New York Comic Con surfaced regarding The Venture Bros. It was there fans said panelists at the Titmouse Inc. panel suggested Adult Swim is interested in continuing The Venture Bros., but Publick says none of that is true.

"If any word of this was true, we'd be making The Venture Bros. right now, and probably would have been at NYCC to say so," the creator shared.

Of course, we're sure the panelists at the Titmouse Inc. panel want more Venture Bros., and they are not alone. Fans of the Adult Swim original have flown their banner for The Venture Bros. since its launch in 2003. They rallied in mass this summer when the show made a major comeback with The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. The movie, which debuted digitally to start, was a hit with fans. However, the feature also acted as a finale to the series, and the end of The Venture Bros. left many fans bereft.

Adult Swim might not want to continue with The Venture Bros., but the late-night block does have other projects in the works. From Uzumaki to Women Who Wear Shoulder Pads, the cutting-edge program has lots going on behind the scenes. And maybe one day, The Venture Bros. will rejoin those projects in progress.

