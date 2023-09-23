FLCL: Shoegaze Trailer Released

FLCL is coming back for its fifth iteration much sooner than expected, and FLCL: Shoegaze has debuted its English dub trailer ahead of its premiere with Adult Swim's Toonami programming block! FLCL surprisingly announced that it would be returning for its fourth and fifth seasons earlier this year, and what turned out to be an even bigger surprise was just how long each of these new series would be running for. FLCL: Grunge made its premiere with Adult Swim earlier this month, and it's already coming to an end with its third episode. Now it's time to get ready for what's next.

It was shockingly announced during the previous broadcast of FLCL: Grunge that the fourth iteration of the anime would be ending with only three episodes. It was then even more shockingly announced that the fifth series, FLCL: Shoegaze, would be premiering the week later with its own order of three episodes. Now fans have gotten a full look at what to expect from this next major release in the franchise with the first full trailer (for the English dub release) of FLCL: Shoegaze. Check it out below.

How to Watch FLCL: Shoegaze

FLCL: Shoegaze is the fifth iteration of the FLCL anime franchise, but it looks like it sits in an interesting place in the overall timeline. While FLCL: Grunge is the fourth series, it's actually a prequel to the original FLCL anime. FLCL: Shoegaze might be coming after, but it looks like it's actually a sequel to FLCL: Alternative, the third series of the franchise. Its main character Kana Koumoto is returning with some of the elements seen in that third iteration continued with some new faces in the mix.

FLCL: Shoegaze will be running for three episodes, and will be premiering on Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturday, September 30th at midnight. Should you miss the premiere, FLCL: Shoegaze will then be streaming with Max the day after. If you wanted to see more FLCL, you can currently check out FLCL: Grunge (which is radicially different from the other series in the anime) streaming with Max as well.

What are you hoping to see in FLCL: Shoegaze when it premieres? How are you liking the new FLCL series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!