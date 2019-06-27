Adi Shankar Shares New Castlevania Emmy Nomination Pitch

Castlevania on Netflix offered fans of the franchise, and new viewers, a look into the whip slashing adventures of Trevor Blemont as he assembled a posse to stop Dracula’s apocalyptic war against humanity. With season 2 at an end, a third season has been given the green light by the streaming service but the series just won’t stay in its coffin. With a campaign established to attempt to win the animated series an Emmy award, showrunner and executive producer Adi Shankar has thrown his hat into the ring.

Shankar gave his thoughts on why Castlevania should win an Emmy on his official Instagram account:

Adi Shankar is a “fanboy” himself, a producer that has dedicated a lot of his time into creating new interpretations of nerdy properties. Punisher: Dirty Laundry, Venom: Truth In Journalism, Power/Rangers and Judge Dredd: Superfiend are a few “fan-made” videos that Shankar brought to life, offering new spins on old properties. Castelvania marks his, arguably, most popular work and fans are chomping at the bit to see what his next project may be.

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”