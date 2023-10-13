Castlevania: Nocturne Cosplay Sinks Its Fangs Into Drolta

Castlevania: Nocturne might not have had Dracula make an appearance, but the sequel series to the original Netflix animated show certainly had its fair share of creatures of the night to threaten the latest Belmont. Focusing on Richter Belmont during the time period of the French Revolution, Nocturne took the opportunity to focus on the arrival of the "Vampire Messiah" and her minions that are aiming to make the world more accommodating for its supernatural denizens. Now, one cosplayer has brought the villainous Drolta to life, specifically her more powerful demonic form.

Nocturne takes place quite sometime after the events of the first animated Castlevania series, with Richter being a descendant of Trevor and Sypha. Richter had a big history in the original game franchise, first appearing in Rondo of Blood and making some shocking appearances in games like Symphony of the Night. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Nocturne had quite a few major characters from the games make an appearance who were a surprise to many viewers. With the second season already confirmed, it would be a surprise if more characters were to make an appearance in the future episodes. Drolta on the other hand might have an issue with making future appearances.

Drolta Rises From The Grave

Drolta might not be the Vampire Messiah, but she killed enough innocent people in Nocturne to justify giving her the title. Working to make the world a better place for vampires, Drolta only becomes more terrifying as the season progresses and she gains the ability to look far more demonic than her initial appearances. While Drolta's future is up in the air, she paved the way for the creatures of the night to get a major leg up on the humans of the world.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Castlevania: Nocturne, here's how Netflix describes the series, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Who is your favorite vampire in the history of Castlevania? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmont Clan.