Castlevania: Nocturne Review: What a Glorious Night to Have a Curse

Since first appearing on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, Castlevania has spawned countless video games that have players fighting Dracula. Despite the gaming franchise's popularity, it was only until Netflix shone a spotlight on the Belmont family that the series was given an animated story to accompany the games. Following the first four seasons of the successful video game adaptation, Netflix has returned with a new series to follow the monster-hunting adventures of Richter Belmont, Maria, Annette, and their fellow monster hunters. Can Nocturne live up to Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard's journey?

If you need an introduction to the story of Castlevania: Nocturne, it takes place hundreds of years after the events of Castlevania's initial four seasons. Following our main characters during the French Revolution, the creatures of the night prepare for the arrival of their "Vampire Messiah" while forging some unlikely deals to make sure that an army of demons is waiting at said dark savior's beck and call. A young Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), the latest in a bloodline of vampire hunters, finds himself teaming up with Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), a budding sorceress, Annette (Thuso Mbedu), a Caribbean ex-slave hunting for revenge, and Edouard, an opera singer whose future takes him to some dark places. It's up to this quartet to push back the Vampire Messiah and the blood-sucking hordes looking to usher in an age of eternal night.

Richter, as a protagonist, is far different from the self-assured hero who first led the animated series, Trevor Belmont. Rather than brashly fighting against vampires with a smile and a level of snark, the latest Belmont will retreat if need be as he struggles with a dark event from his past that haunts his present. Of the characters that lead the charge, Annette is perhaps given the most background, as an entire episode is dedicated to what set her on her path of revenge, granting her the most characterization in the process. The characters don't quite have the same level of chemistry that the initial trio of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard did, but that chemistry took time to flourish and it makes sense that the first season of Nocturne would need to build the world before fully fleshing it out.

The villains here are something of a mixed bag. Before Adult Swim ruined the concept of "Too Many Cooks," that statement could be applied to the vast number of characters we see in Nocturne, which is true for both sides of the aisle. Standouts such as Orlox, the vampire responsible for killing Richter's mother, are compelling enough, though the same can't be said for other fang-bearing members. Drolta and Erzsebet Bathory simply don't have as much characterization when comparing them to the antagonists that came before, such as Dracula and Carmilla, making them far less compelling.

Where Castlevania: Nocturne is able to shine is both in its jaw-dropping animation and its wildly impressive fight scenes. The choreography of the battle sequences was an element that helped to push the first four seasons of the previous series in the minds of animation fans, and it's clear that Powerhouse Animation has improved on what came before. Fights are brutal, fast, and inventive, often having the viewer waiting to see the next big set-piece that will take the opportunity to show off the skills of both heroes and villains alike. Powerhouse does a fantastic job of making this a story of its time, capturing the feel of the French Revolution, whether that be through the country's upper crust or the poverty inherent in France's lower class. There are moments in the series that almost feel downright experimental with the line work and coloring, but it all works in further fleshing out this current time period.

One major caveat to this first season is that it is most assuredly presented as a "Part One" to the sequel storyline. There are quite a few plotlines that find no resolutions this time around. In fact, I believe the vast majority of them end with a big "to be continued" feeling for viewers. Fans might find themselves at a loss, especially when it comes to the mind-blowing cliffhanger that Nocturne's season finale gives us and what that means should the animated series continue. There are sure to be viewers who will come to the stark realization that there are only eight episodes in total following the season finale's final moments as fans look for what comes next.

Castlevania: Nocturne, like the series before it, has loads of Easter eggs and things for fans of the video games to spot. As a major 'Vania fan myself, I was surprised at some of the big reveals and mentions peppered throughout the first eight episodes. There are moments and character beats that will have keen-eyed viewers taking to Wikipedia pages to help further flesh out the history that is laid out here. Much like my previous complaints, some of these elements could have used more screen time, but it's apparent that they will be examined in a potential second season.

Castlevania: Nocturne shows a strong opening performance, and while it doesn't hit the same heights as its predecessor, it feels like the series is on the right path to do just that. Think of Nocturne as a "Freshman Orientation" and cross your fingers that more seasons are on the way, because it's clear that the animated series will up the ante in what comes next.

Review: 3.5 out of 5

Castlevania: Nocturne is out now on Netflix.