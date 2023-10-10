Castlevania: Nocturne Cosplay Highlights Drolta

Castlevania: Nocturne introduced fans to all sorts of new vampire baddies with the first season hitting earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the major standouts, Drolta Tzuentes! Castlevania's first four season series was such a success with Netflix that it was soon announced that it would be expanding into an entire Castlevania Universe of planned projects. The first of which launched the story 300 years into the future following a new member of the Belmont clan, named Richter, as he teamed up with new allies and faced off against some deadly new vampire foes.

One of these new foes was named Drolta, who directly served the Vampire Messiah and was largely the focus of many of the battles Richter and the others took part of over the course of the first season. She was so dominant that it left quite an impression on fans of Castlevania: Nocturne with just how fearsome of a villain she could be, and now that has been brought ot life in a scary good way thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist kagonineko on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne Before Season 2

Unfortunately Drolta won't be one of the characters returning in the now confirmed Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2. Announced to be in production shortly after the first season came to an end, it's good to see the series continue considering the first season ended on a massive cliffhanger. You'll want to catch up with the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. If you wondering how it all turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review here.

The staff and cast will be returning for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, and Netflix teases the first season as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Which was your favorite new character in Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!