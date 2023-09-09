Castlevania: Nocturne Breaks Down Its Timeline

Castlevania: Nocturne is aiming to hit Netflix later this month, hitting the streaming service just in time for spooky season as a new Belmont will fight against the creatures of the night. With many Castlevania games to choose from when it comes to the animated adaptation, the creators recently discussed how Richter's journey was influenced by the games Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night. In talking about the upcoming series, they hinted that this will be a different Richter than who we saw in his video game appearances.

Richter Belmont is an ancestor of Trevor Belmont and Sypha, the two protagonists of the first four seasons of Castlevania who eventually found one another and clearly started a family. In the video games, Richter Belmont is the protagonist of Rondo of Blood, attempting to put Dracula in the ground once again following yet another resurrection of the Lord of the Vampires. During Symphony of The Night, the world was flipped upside down when it was revealed that Richter Belmont had gone to the dark side and seemingly was working to benefit Dracula. Considered one of the greatest Castlevania games of all time, Alucard takes the reins of Symphony of The Night and works toward discovering why Richter was now fighting on behalf of vampires instead of against them.

Castlevania: A Younger Richter

The creative minds responsible for Castlevania: Nocturne recently had the opportunity to chat with IGN following the release of the latest trailer. The interview includes directors Sam and Adam Deats, showrunner Kevin Kolde, and Character Design Supervisor Katie Silva as they state that this will be a younger, less-experienced Richter than how he appeared in both Rondo of Blood and Symphony of The Night. Taking place in the late 1700s during the French Revolution, Nocturne's timeline is hundreds of years after the initial series.

Despite Dracula and Alucard's influence on the series, neither has made an appearance in any promotional material for Nocturne as of yet. With new vampires taking the reigns for this bloody affair, fans will learn more when the series arrives on September 28th. Based on the trailer alone, new elements from the game franchise are aiming to arrive in Nocturne.

Which Castlevania games do you hope will one day be adapted into an animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and creatures of the night.