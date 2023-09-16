Castlevania: Nocturne Releases New Character Posters

Castlevania: Nocturne is gearing up to expand the Castlevania Universe on Netflix later this month, and Netflix is readying for Castlevania: Nocturne's premiere with some new posters highlighting some of the new characters making their debut! Following the end of the fourth and final season for the original Castlevania animated series, it was quickly confirmed that the Castlevania Universe would be continuing with another animated series moving the timeline from the original video games further. Focusing on Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades' child Richter Belmont this time around, Castlevania: Nocturne will be premiering with Netflix in just a matter of weeks.

Castlevania: Nocturne takes place some time following the end of the first series as Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard took down some of their biggest threats yet, and follows a new group of characters who are facing some terrible threats of their own. To celebrate Castlevania: Nocturne's premiere on Netflix later this month, two special character posters have been released highlighting both the new main character, Richter Belmont, and a curious new addition named Annette. You can check them out below as released by Netflix as there will likely be more posters released in the near future.

Richter Belmont. Last descendant of the Belmont clan. Fabled vampire hunter. pic.twitter.com/nqb8GcGBK8 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 12, 2023

Her name is Annette.



Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. Early Digital Premiere on September 27, on YouTube and Twitch. #NetflixDrop01 pic.twitter.com/0k8WZsLwtJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

How to Watch Castlevania's New Series

Castlevania: Nocturne makes its full premiere around the world on Netflix on September 28th, but it will be having a special early premiere as part of Netflix's upcoming DROP 01 digital event with its first three episodes airing for the first time (along with several other announcements and reveals teased for the event as well). Castlevania: Nocturne has been announced to run for eight episodes and stars the likes of Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

As for what to expect from the next series in the Castlevania Universe, Netflix teases Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Who are you most excited to see in action in Castlevania: Nocturne?