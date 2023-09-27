Castlevania Fans Sink Their Teeth Into Nocturne’s First Episodes

Netflix had made it no secret that their latest event focusing on animation, “DROP 01”, would have a big place for the latest vampire slaying series, Castlevania: Nocturne. What the streaming service hadn’t revealed was that it would be premiering the first three episodes of the sequel series that continues to follow the Belmont Clan. With the animated series introducing viewers to Richter Belmont, Maria, and their monster-hunting allies, fans have dug their teeth into Nocturne and are singing the praises of Netflix’s upcoming animated series dropping this week.

Luckily, if you missed the first three installments of the series, you won’t need to wait long to check out Richter Belmont’s first season as all eight episodes of Nocturne will arrive on the streaming service on September 28th. While not sticking to the letter when it comes to the events of the game franchise, the arrival of Richter harkens back to Castlevania games such as Rondo of Blood and Symphony of The Night. With this latest series taking place hundreds of years after the first four seasons of the original Netflix show, don’t expect a ton of returning characters this time around though as is the case with the games, some characters are eternal.

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming sequel series, here’s how Netflix describes the adventures of Richter Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne, “France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

Did you get the chance to check out the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne? What did you think of Richter’s animated adventures so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Belmont Clan.

