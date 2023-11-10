Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Shares First Look

Castlevania: Nocturne decided to flip the script from the original Netflix animated series by taking place many years after the initial four seasons. Focusing on Richter Belmont as he fights against the undead hordes and the Vampire Messiah with allies Maria and Annette, the first season ended on a giant cliffhanger. While the second season has already been confirmed, Netflix's Geeked Week is giving vampire slaying fans a closer look at what's to come in Nocturne's next chapter.

The first season finale of Castlevania: Nocturne found Richter and company at a loss when it came to fighting the Vampire Messiah. Thanks to her undead power, the creatures of the night seemed unbeatable. Before the heroes met their fate at the hands of Drolta, the Messiah's underling was struck down by none other than Alucard. Playing a major role in the first series, the son of Dracula saves the day and leaves the door open for a major change in the story's trajectory for season two.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 First Look

https://x.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1723103238407266337?s=20

In our first review of Castlevania: Nocturne here at ComicBook.com, we noted that the most impressive part of the sequel series was the stunning animation and bone-busting choreography, "Where Castlevania: Nocturne is able to shine is both in its jaw-dropping animation and its wildly impressive fight scenes. The choreography of the battle sequences was an element that helped to push the first four seasons of the previous series in the minds of animation fans, and it's clear that Powerhouse Animation has improved on what came before. Fights are brutal, fast, and inventive, often having the viewer waiting to see the next big set-piece that will take the opportunity to show off the skills of both heroes and villains alike. Powerhouse does a fantastic job of making this a story of its time, capturing the feel of the French Revolution, whether that be through the country's upper crust or the poverty inherent in France's lower class. There are moments in the series that almost feel downright experimental with the line work and coloring, but it all works in further fleshing out this current time period."

Do you think that Nocturne's second season will surpass the premiere season of the sequel series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmont Clan.