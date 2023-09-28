Castlevania: Nocturne Ends First Season With Shocking Cliffhanger

Castlevania: Nocturne is here and has released all eight episodes of its first season on Netflix. Focusing on Richter Belmont, Maria Renard, and Annette as they fight against the coming of the Vampire Messiah, the premiere season has a finale that gives the animated project one of the biggest cliffhangers in 2023. While a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, the stage is set for this supernatural story taking place during the French Revolution to explore some wild territory in its future.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Castlevania: Nocturne, be forewarned that we will dive into absolutely massive spoilers for the last episode of the sequel series' eighth episode. Richter Belmont and his crew of vampire hunters found themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place thanks to the arrival of Erzsebet Báthory, aka the Vampire Messiah. Unleashing some serious dark power for both herself and her followers, the monster slayers found themselves making the tough decision to retreat from what would have been their final battle, losing Maria's mother, Tera, in the process. With the vampire Drolta hot on their heels, Richter is saved at the last minute by a very unexpected arrival that many Castlevania fans were hoping for.

Alucard Returns

Yes, the son of Dracula and one of the big stars of the first four seasons of Netflix's Castlevania returns in the final moments of Nocturne's first season. Sporting a new look thanks to the time period and the new art style of Powerhouse's sequel series, Alucard is able to "one shot" Drolta and tell the other vampires that they'll receive the same fate if they try to attack. Recognizing Richter, the season finale ends with Alucard hoping that he's not too late to turn the tides of this battle and bring the world back from the brink.

(Photo: Powerhouse)

Fans of the Castlevania games knew that there was a strong possibility of Alucard making an appearance here, as Nocturne takes inspiration from video games such as Rondo of Blood and Symphony of The Night. In the first entry starring Richter, Belmont finds himself in the lead role, but in the follow-up, Alucard takes the lead with the descendant of Trevor and Sypha finding himself in a very tricky situation.

What did you think of Alucard's big return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmont Family.