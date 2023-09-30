Will Castlevania: Nocturne Get a Season 2?

Castlevania: Nocturne has finally made its premiere with Netflix, and the major question is whether or not the series will return for Season 2? Castlevania's original run on Netflix ran for four seasons, and it was such a success that Netflix dubbed the franchise as a "Castlevania Universe" that they were going to expand with a new series. Set 300 years after the events of the original series, Castlevania: Nocturne has introduced fans to a new member of the Belmont family, new characters, and a major new conflict that began to unfold through the eight episode first season's run.

The only issue with the end of Castlevania: Nocturne is that the final episode of the series ends with a massive cliffhanger teasing the next phase of the fights against the Vampire Messiah. While Castlevania: Nocturne has yet to announce a potential Season 2 of the series with Netflix, it ends in such a way that screams the kind of confidence that the series has been picked up for more. But since that has yet to be announced, that cliffhanger is still yet to be resolved.

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne Before Season 2

In case Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 actually does get announced, now is the perfect time to catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Netflix. If you wondering how it all turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review here. Running for eight episodes, Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley served as showrunners (with Bradley also serving duties as the Creator/Writer), Sam and Adam Deats served as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produced the series for Netflix. They tease Castlevania: Nocturne as such:

"France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Do you wanted to see Castlevania: Nocturne return for Season 2?