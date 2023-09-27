Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne Is Airing Its First Episodes Early But With a Catch

Castlevania: Nocturne is arrivng on Netflix later this week on September 28th, but the streaming service didn’t want to wait to air its first episodes for fans of the Belmont Clan. As a part of the Drop 01 event, Netflix is live-streaming the installments that will introduce fans to Richter Belmont and his allies that are looking to stop the dark designs of the “Vampire Messiah”. Unfortunately, you will have to catch the episodes right this moment if you are looking to get a jump start on the latest animated adventures of one of video game’s most popular vampire slayers.

Castlevania: Nocturne will introduce fans to the star of the video game, Rondo of Blood, with Richter being a descendant of the first series’ heroes, Trevor Belmont and Sypha. Taking place during the French Revolution, don’t expect a ton of returning characters from the first four seasons of Netflix’s Castlevania, though this doesn’t mean there isn’t the possibility that some immortal beings might make a return. Slated for eight episodes to kick off the series, Nocturne hasn’t confirmed if more seasons are in the works at present, though the series has plenty of material to pull from.

Castlevania: Nocturne’s First Episodes

You can watch the first three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne right now via the video below, along with trailers and new material for some of Netflix’s upcoming animated series. Once this live stream ends however, you’ll need to wait until the official premiere to catch Richter Belmont’s vampire slaying quest.

https://youtu.be/xkmv4sTuDcI

If you want a breakdown on the upcoming sequel series, here’s how Netflix describes the adventures of Richter Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne, “France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

Are you hyped for the latest animated journey of the Belmont Clan? Which characters from the games are you hoping to make an appearance in this latest season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Belmont family.