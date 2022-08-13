Chainsaw Man Team Explains Why Its Director Is Perfect for the Job

Chainsaw Man's anime is revving up for its worldwide premiere later this year, and the team behind the adaptation has explained why their choice for director was the perfect person for the job of spearheading such a major project! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is the most anticipated new anime of the year overall, and while this has already led to a ton of pressure, but Studio MAPPA is also approaching the project in a much different way than expected. Moving forward without traditional production committees and other standard procedures, there have been a lot of questions about the production.

Opening up about Chainsaw Man's anime production during a special panel for the adaptation during Crunchyroll Expo earlier this Summer (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), Studio MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka and producer Makoto Kimura opened up about the production for the series. One of the notes was that their choice in director, Ryu Nakayama, and how he was the perfect choice for the job because they are an enthusiastic and young creator fit for all of the wild ideas of Fujimoto's original manga series.

(Photo: MAPPA)

When asked what to expect from director Ryu Nakayama, Otsuka explained that the director was chosen not only because he was young and enthusiastic, but because his view also lines up with original series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's worldview to do its best justice to the series. Pointing to the latest trailer specifically, Otsuka noted that Nakayama's work can be seen throughout its authenticity in terms of how it captures the rawness and almost live-action realism from Fujimoto's original. The director even went as far as directly influencing the casting choices.

Otsuka and Kimura explained that Nakayama helped to fine tune the cast and wanted the characters to reflect the energy of the leads, and emphasizing the entire sound production overall. Considering that the team also promised that there would not be a lack of violence and gore seen from the original series, and considering the response, it seems like fans won't have anything to worry about from the anime's future.

Hitting screens later this Fall, what are you hoping to see from Chainsaw Man's anime? How are you feeling about it so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!