MAPPA Producer Explains Chainsaw Man's Biggest Challenge

Chainsaw Man might very well become the biggest anime adaptation of 2022. With the story of Denji set to be adapted by the animators at Studio MAPPA, our own Megan Peters was able to attend this year's Crunchyroll Expo to witness some of the biggest names of the studio discuss the project. Of the many topics they examined, several key players at MAPPA discussed some of the biggest challenges they had to keep in mind when it came to bringing Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga to the small screen.

In attendance for this Crunchyroll Expo panel, CEO of MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka, and producer Makoto Kimura dove further into the premiere episodes of Chainsaw Man, answering fan questions following the release of the latest trailer for the television series aiming to capture the intensity of the world plagued by devils:

"Kimura is asked how Chainsaw Man is being handled from a business perspective without a production committee. He admits it was important for the studio to produce the anime independently. I think the newest challenge is that we have to think about how we are delivering what we are producing – where do we release the teaser, key visual, and merchandise. They have to do that on their own, and that is a difficulty we are challenging ourselves to do."

If you haven't officially followed the story of Denji and his gruesome world, Crunchyroll has offered the following official description of the series:

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart."

An official release date for Chainsaw Man's anime premiere has yet to be revealed by the streaming service, though a release window of this October has been confirmed, meaning it will only be a few more weeks before the long-awaited anime adaptation will hit the web.

Are you beyond excited for the arrival of Chainsaw Man's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

