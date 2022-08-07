Chainsaw Man Creator Shares Hilarious Reaction to Bloody New Trailer

Chainsaw Man has finally released a bloody new trailer for the highly anticipated anime, and the original creator behind the series has shared their hilarious reaction to seeing the brutal new footage in action! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series has been building to the most anticipated new anime debut of the year overall, and now that the anime has been scheduled for a Fall release, we have gotten to see the best look at the new series in motion. Given that fans have yet to see more of the series since its initial announcement, it's now clear that this new anime won't be holding back in the slightest.

The team at MAPPA behind the series has been opening up about their approach to adapting the series and promised they would not be censoring or shying away from the violence and gore from Fujimoto's original manga, and it's clear by the newest trailer that this is indeed the case thus far. Fujimoto also got to see the trailer before its worldwide debut this weekend, and as revealed by those at the panel for its debut, Fujimoto had the following to say about the footage, "It's good with a lot of blood." Check out the message below as spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter:

Shihei Lin giving us Tatsuki Fujimoto's comment on the new Chainsaw Man Trailer



"It's good with a lot of blood." pic.twitter.com/5QtV9kj3fL — Your Anime Guy⁉️ (@YourAnimeGuy) August 5, 2022

Chainsaw Man will be releasing this October (though a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this writing), and will be streaming on Crunchyroll when it releases. Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. Joining the main cast are Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power.

If you wanted to check out Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga before the anime hits, you can find Chainsaw Man with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The first part of the series is completed, and the series is now in the midst of a Part 2 introducing a whole new take on the series from a new main character's perspective.