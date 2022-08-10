Chainsaw Man Stars Break Silence on Their Big New Roles

By Evan Valentine

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is set to arrive in October of this year. Animated by Studio MAPPA, the same studio responsible for Attack on Titan: The Final Season and Jujutsu Kaisen, the major players in the Shonen series were confirmed alongside its latest trailer. Now, a good number of voice actors will help in bringing Denji and the devil hunters to life and have shared their thoughts on becoming a part of the series via their social media accounts.

If you didn't catch the newest trailer for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, you can check out the new video below which features voice actors such as Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power:

Which character are you most looking forward to seeing brought to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil. 

Shogo Sakata - Aki

"My name is Shogo Sakata and I will be playing the role of Aki Hayakawa. I have been reading "Chainsaw Man" since before I auditioned for the role. I love the realistic depiction of a world where devils exist and the moments when I feel the vividness of the people living in it... I think it is the happiest thing in the world to be able to perform in a work that I like. However, it is in such moments that I will do my utmost to deliver the best Aki Hayakawa to Chainsaw Man fans by keeping my feet firmly on the ground. Thank you very much for your support."

prevnext

Ai Fairouz - Power

"I've been fascinated by & loved Power's unrestrained personality ever since I read the manga, so I'm really really happy to be able to play the role Chainsaw Man is a very avant-garde work that shows us something we have never seen before, full of unfathomable charm and madness"

prevnext

Fairouz REALLY Got Into The Spirit

"It was announced during the live broadcast earlier, but I will be playing the role of Power in the TV anime "Chainsaw Man" . I've loved this work since the original work, so I'm really happy to be able to play my favorite Power-chan! ! I'll do my best with my papapa power at full throttle! looking forward to!"

prevnext

Tomori Kusunoki - Makima

"Every day I prayed to the picture of Makima that hung in my house until the day I passed the audition."

prevnext

Toya Kikunosuke - Denji

prev
Start the Conversation

of