Chainsaw Man Stars Break Silence on Their Big New Roles

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is set to arrive in October of this year. Animated by Studio MAPPA, the same studio responsible for Attack on Titan: The Final Season and Jujutsu Kaisen, the major players in the Shonen series were confirmed alongside its latest trailer. Now, a good number of voice actors will help in bringing Denji and the devil hunters to life and have shared their thoughts on becoming a part of the series via their social media accounts.

If you didn't catch the newest trailer for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, you can check out the new video below which features voice actors such as Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power:

Which character are you most looking forward to seeing brought to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.