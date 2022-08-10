Chainsaw Man Stars Break Silence on Their Big New Roles
Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is set to arrive in October of this year. Animated by Studio MAPPA, the same studio responsible for Attack on Titan: The Final Season and Jujutsu Kaisen, the major players in the Shonen series were confirmed alongside its latest trailer. Now, a good number of voice actors will help in bringing Denji and the devil hunters to life and have shared their thoughts on becoming a part of the series via their social media accounts.
If you didn't catch the newest trailer for Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, you can check out the new video below which features voice actors such as Kikunosuke Toya (Tokyo 24th Ward) as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki (Tiger & Bunny) as Makima, Shogo Sakata (Pokemon & My Hero Academia) as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power:
TVアニメ #チェンソーマン 最新PV＆キャスト解禁!— チェンソーマン【公式】 (@CHAINSAWMAN_PR) August 5, 2022
デンジ #戸谷菊之介/マキマ #楠木ともり
早川アキ #坂田将吾/パワー #ファイルーズあい@CHAINSAWMAN_PRをフォロー、本ツイートを
RTで抽選で300名様を9/19開催 #チェンソーマンワールドプレミア へご招待!https://t.co/TasRrfCb0e #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/PcTEXfkmLB
Shogo Sakata - Aki
【キャスト解禁！】— チェンソーマン【公式】 (@CHAINSAWMAN_PR) August 5, 2022
2022年10月よりテレビ東京他にて放送開始
TVアニメ #チェンソーマン
早川アキ役の #坂田将吾 さんよりコメント到着！https://t.co/PPqOb3B4Oq#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/fSLdMms1jB
"My name is Shogo Sakata and I will be playing the role of Aki Hayakawa. I have been reading "Chainsaw Man" since before I auditioned for the role. I love the realistic depiction of a world where devils exist and the moments when I feel the vividness of the people living in it... I think it is the happiest thing in the world to be able to perform in a work that I like. However, it is in such moments that I will do my utmost to deliver the best Aki Hayakawa to Chainsaw Man fans by keeping my feet firmly on the ground. Thank you very much for your support."
Ai Fairouz - Power
【キャスト解禁！】— チェンソーマン【公式】 (@CHAINSAWMAN_PR) August 5, 2022
2022年10月よりテレビ東京他にて放送開始
TVアニメ #チェンソーマン
パワー役の #ファイルーズあい さんよりコメント到着！https://t.co/PPqOb3B4Oq#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/sVYGiL0w2d
"I've been fascinated by & loved Power's unrestrained personality ever since I read the manga, so I'm really really happy to be able to play the role Chainsaw Man is a very avant-garde work that shows us something we have never seen before, full of unfathomable charm and madness"
Fairouz REALLY Got Into The Spirit
先程生放送でも発表がありましたが、TVアニメ『チェンソーマン』にてパワー役を演じさせていただきます🩸🖤— ファイルーズあい｜Fairouz Ai (@fairouzzzzzz) August 5, 2022
原作から大好きな作品だったので、大好きなパワーちゃんを演じることができて本当に嬉しいです！！
パパパパワー全開で頑張ります！
お楽しみに！🙋🏼♀️❤️❤️❤️#チェンソーマン pic.twitter.com/OZGWYTYDBI
"It was announced during the live broadcast earlier, but I will be playing the role of Power in the TV anime "Chainsaw Man" . I've loved this work since the original work, so I'm really happy to be able to play my favorite Power-chan! ! I'll do my best with my papapa power at full throttle! looking forward to!"
Tomori Kusunoki - Makima
【キャスト解禁！】— チェンソーマン【公式】 (@CHAINSAWMAN_PR) August 5, 2022
2022年10月よりテレビ東京他にて放送開始
TVアニメ #チェンソーマン
マキマ役の #楠木ともり さんよりコメント到着！https://t.co/PPqOb3SFFY#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/Frgo1wPr5Y
"Every day I prayed to the picture of Makima that hung in my house until the day I passed the audition."
Toya Kikunosuke - Denji
prev
I voice Denji in "Chainsaw man"!
It's a great honor to become Chainsaw man...
THAT'S A DREAM COME TRUE...
I’ve always admired a world drawn by Mr. Tatsuki Fujimoto.— 戸谷菊之介 (@Kikunosuke_Toya) August 5, 2022
It’s still hard to believe but, I´ll give it my all.
Don’t miss out!#Chainsawman !! #Chainsawman !!