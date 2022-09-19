Chainsaw Man Will Have Different Ending Themes Each Episode

Chainsaw Man is on less than a month out now, and the series is slated to be one of this year's biggest releases. After all, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga is one of the biggest in the industry, and Studio MAPPA has only impressed with its footage so far. Earlier today, a few hundred fans were lucky enough to watch the premiere of Chainsaw Man at a special event, and it was there the world learned the anime's plan to shake up its ending themes.

According to MAPPA, Chainsaw Man will come prepared for season one's release. It turns out the show will run across 12 episodes, and each one will get its own ending theme song. And of course, some of Japan's top artists have signed on to make music for the anime.

Want to know more about the first season's collection of endings? You can find its full catalog below:

"Katagiri 2-oku centimeter" by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE



"ALL KINDS OF KISSES" by ano



"Fight Song" by eve



"Deep Down" by Aimer



"Rendezvous" by Kanaria



"In the Back Room" by syudou



"Violence" by QUEEN BEE



"Time Left" by ZUTOMAYO



"First death" by TK from Ling tosite sigure



"Tablet" by TOOBOE



"CHAINSAW BLOOD" by Vaundy



"DOGLAND" by PEOPLE 1



As you can imagine, fans are excited to see how these ending themes go with Chainsaw Man. MAPPA will oversee animation for each ending theme as expected, and fans are hoping these songs align with each episode in some way. After all, it sounds like season one is going to cover a lot of ground, and nothing encapsulates an anime better than a curated soundtrack.

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man update? Is there a particular ending you're looking forward to? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.